Queen's Park

Ontario orders its public servants back to office full time, saying it reflects ‘current workforce landscape’

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Ontario Premier Ford says he looks forward to having public servants back in office full time. Natalie Johnson has the details.


















