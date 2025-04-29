ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ontario gets ball rolling on Highway 401 tunnel feasibility study

By The Canadian Press

Published

Traffic uses 401 Highway in Toronto on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.