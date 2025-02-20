ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

PCs have 13-point lead over Liberals 1 week out from Ontario election: Nanos survey

By Codi Wilson

Published

Nanos Research has released survey results for the Ontario election race on Feb. 20, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.