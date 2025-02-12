ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Ontario Liberals promise higher wages for nurses and PSWs as Greens unveil platform, pledge to build two million homes

By Liam Casey and Jordan Omstead, The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie talks to students at a campaign event at George Brown College in Toronto, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.