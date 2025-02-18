ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Ontario leaders sparring on the provincial debate stage over health care, affordability, crime

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Ontario party leaders take part in a final debate, starting LIVE here @ 6:30 p.m. EDT.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.