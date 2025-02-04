ADVERTISEMENT

Ontario Election 2025

Doug Ford downplays hot mic comments saying he was pleased Trump won

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford was captured on a hot mic saying he was happy Trump won the U.S. election in November of last year, until tariff threats were made.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.