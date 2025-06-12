ADVERTISEMENT

York

Vaughan hits pause on speed camera program citing rollout concerns from residents

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Speed cameras are coming to 10 locations across Vaughan in March.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.