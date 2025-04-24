ADVERTISEMENT

York

Man wanted after pair of voyeurism incidents at Vaughan shopping mall: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

YRP searching for suspect they say is wanted in a voyeurism investigation, announced on April 24, 2025 (YRP photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.