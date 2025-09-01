York

5 family members in hospital after being rescued from burning home in Richmond Hill

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Four people are in life-threatening condition after a 3 a.m. fire in Richmond Hill. The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.