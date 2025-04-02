ADVERTISEMENT

York

2 men charged with murder in fatal shooting at Markham home that was repeatedly targeted by gunfire

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police tape is shown outside a Markham home that was the site of a double shooting on Friday morning.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.