Peel

1 resident, 1 firefighter in hospital following 2-alarm fire in Brampton

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

One resident and one firefighter are in hospital following a two-alarm fire in Brampton on July 27. (Brampton Fire and Emergency Services/photo)


















