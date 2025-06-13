ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Search continues ‘without rest’ in Panama for Hamilton, Ont. man, daughter after infant son found deceased in river: authorities

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Hamilton, Ont. resident Ghussan Iqbal with his son Musa and daughter Nousaybah. The three went missing in Panama on May 21. Musa's body was found just over a week later in a river. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.