Hamilton

Man critically injured after falling into traffic during ‘disturbance’ in Hamilton

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police in Hamilton say it appears the pedestrian was struck after he fell into a curb lane, and he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.


















