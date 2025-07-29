ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Costs to deal with City of Hamilton ransomware attack climb to $18.3 million

By Laura Sebben

Published

A new report by the City of Hamilton shows that the cost to repair 2024 cyberattack has doubled from the originally reported expected cost of $9.6M.


















