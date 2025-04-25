ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

3 people charged after police seize guns and drugs in Hamilton

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Guns, drugs, cash and brass knuckles seized by Hamilton police following a search warrant on Thursday April 24, 2025 (HPS photos).


















