ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

Oakville Uber driver charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Halton police allege an Uber driver from Oakville sexually assaulted one of his passengers inside the vehicle.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.