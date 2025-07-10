ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

‘Expect heavy traffic delays’: Vehicle fire causes major delays on Hwy. 401 in Ajax

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Crews battling fire on Highway 401 in ajax on Thursday July, 10, 2025 (CP24 Chopper photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.