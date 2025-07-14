ADVERTISEMENT

Local

This is how much it will cost to guarantee a seat at the 2026 World Cup with a hospitality package

By The Canadian Press

Published

In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, the World Cup trophy is placed on display during the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.