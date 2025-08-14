ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Subway service resumes on section of TTC’s Line 2

By Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

The TTC was reporting no service on Bloor-Danforth Line between Kipling and Jane due to a hydraulic fluid leak. The section has now reopened.


















