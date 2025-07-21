ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Man wanted for suspected hate-motivated assault on subway: Toronto police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto police are searching for a man in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on a TTC subway on July 16.


















