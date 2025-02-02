ADVERTISEMENT

Local

‘Does a kid have to be snatched before we care?’ Downtown Toronto residents seek ‘urgent action’ amid spike in coyote attacks

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Residents in the area are blaming Ontario place for the increase coyote presence in the busy downtown neighborhood.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.