ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

2 men from Oakville charged in human trafficking investigation

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Rayon Powell and Gebre Byrnes, both of Oakville, have been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation. (HRPS photos)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.