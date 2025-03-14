ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘We just don’t want to go anymore': BLACKPINK fans feel misled after second Toronto concert was announced hours after first show sold out

By Pat Foran

Published

Fans of K-pop group BLACKPINK are angry after tickets to two Toronto shows were priced differently. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















