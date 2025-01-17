ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Taylor Swift fans shocked to end up in shared Toronto condo after booking hotel room

By Pat Foran

Published

Two Swifties were stunned to find out that the $1,800 Hotels.com booking they made for the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto was not for a hotel room.




















Photos

