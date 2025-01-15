ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Play Airlines ceasing operations in Canada, leaving passengers unsure of what comes next

By Pat Foran

Published

A number of travellers who booked tickets with Play are worried after the ultra-low cost airline announced it is pulling service out of Canada.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.