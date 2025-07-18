ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Planning to fly with your service animal? Here’s what you need to know

By Pat Foran



Two groups of passengers say Air Canada and Porter refused to allow their service dogs to board a plane with them due to only providing online certificates.


















Photos

