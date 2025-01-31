ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘Offensive’: More Ont. families come forward regarding website ‘scraping’ obituaries without consent

By Pat Foran

Published

The death notices are being shared on a website that sells things like memorial trees and virtual candles. CTV’S Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.