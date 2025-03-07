ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘I think it’s sinful to hold it back’: Consumers frustrated Apple hearing aid feature not available in Canada

By Pat Foran

Published

Some Canadians say it’s not fair that people with hearing loss in other countries are cleared to use the technology. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















