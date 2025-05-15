ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Hamilton woman receives $1,797 Hwy. 407 bill despite having won free rush hour lottery

By Pat Foran

Published

The Highway 407 ETR had a “Free rush hour” lottery where winners were allowed to drive on the highway for two months at no charge.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.