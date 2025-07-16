ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Canadians have already lost $103 million to crypto investment scams this year: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

By Pat Foran

Published

Canadians lost $224,201,739 to cryptocurrency investment in 2024, and so far have lost $103,172,872 in 2025, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. (Pexels / Jakub Zerdzicki)


















