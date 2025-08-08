ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

90-year-old Ontario woman stuck with $290K medical bill after suffering cardiac arrest in Florida

By Pat Foran

Updated

Published

An Ontario woman hospitalized for two weeks in Florida was shocked to learn her travel insurance claim was denied, leaving her with a $290,000 bill.


















Photos

