ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

What’s new at the Rogers Centre this Toronto Blue Jays season? Here’s what you need to know

By Alex Arsenych

Published

The Rogers centre is photographed during the home opener AL MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.