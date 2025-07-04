ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘We don’t cause any trouble’: Beaches brunch bistro still waiting on patio permit on hold at City Hall

By Natalie Johnson

Published

An East-End brunch bistro is missing prime patio season as it waits on a permit being held up at City Hall. CTV's Natalie Johnson reports.


















