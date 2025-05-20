ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Video shows moment pedestrian struck in Leslieville hit-and-run

By Codi Wilson and Laura Sebben

Police are encouraging the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Leslieville to turn themselves in. Allison Hurst reports.


















Photos

