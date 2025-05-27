ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Two additional suspects charged in Toronto double homicide

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Police say 17-year-old and 18-year-old male youths, both from Toronto, were arrested in Barrie on Canada-wide warrants.


















