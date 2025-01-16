ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Toughest year in three decades’: New condo sales in GTHA saw steep decline in 2024

By Codi Wilson

Published

Transactions involving new condo units in Toronto fell 64 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, according to real estate analytics firm Urbanation.




















