ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police searching for suspect wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police release an image of a suspect wanted in connection to multiple armed robberies (TPS photos).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.