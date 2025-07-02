ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

No injuries reported after shooting at Toronto restaurant: police

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

A Toronto restaurant in The Annex was shot at on July 1, 2025, police say.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.