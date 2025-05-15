ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto man wanted after allegedly assaulting someone in car, refusing to let them out

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Toronto police are searching for a 24-year-old man who they say assaulted someone and refused to let them out their car while driving in North York last month. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.