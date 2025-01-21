ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays introduce Anthony Santander after slugger signs five-year deal

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Published

Anthony Santander of the Toronto Blue Jays, right, and manager John Schneider walk the Player Development Complex during a tour after signing a 5-year deal with the team on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 in Dunedin, Florida. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Club (Andrew Lahodynskyj/Andrew Lahodynskyj)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.