ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

This is what the CNE’s ‘Dinner in the Sky’ experience looks like

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

The CNE's new experience, "Dinner in the Sky," is seen in this file photo. (CNE)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.