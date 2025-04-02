ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Snow falls across GTA ahead of expected freezing rain and rainfall

By Codi Wilson and Laura Sebben

Published

Snow blankets a street in Etobicoke on April 2, 2025. (CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.