ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police to provide update on deadly shooting in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood

By Codi Wilson

Published

A man has been fatally shot near Toronto’s Harbourfront area. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.