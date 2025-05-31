ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police searching for man who allegedly grabbed and filmed children at Toronto park

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

The suspect who Toronto police are searching for after he allegedly grabbed children and filmed kids at local park on Friday May 30, 2025 (TPS photos).


















