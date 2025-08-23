ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police investigating after gunfire damages 2 restaurants in Scarborough

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police tape shown in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.