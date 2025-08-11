ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Peterborough public health reports ‘spike’ in bat-related exposures

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

The brown bat is one of several species found in Ontario. A little brown bat is shown in this undated stock photo. (Ivan Kuzmin /Getty Images)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.