ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Peel police to announce results of home invasion probe dubbed ‘Project Ghost’

By Codi Wilson

Published

Two Peel Regional Police cruisers are seen in this undated image. (CP24 /Simon Sheehan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.