ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Parent allegedly threatened to stab 12-year-old soccer player during a game in Vaughan. The team denies it happened

By Alex Arsenych

Published

An image of the soccer match between two U13 girls teams on June 20 (left), and what the field looks like in the day (right). (Andrea Yepez, City_of_Vaughan/X)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.