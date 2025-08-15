Toronto

Ontario’s police watchdog clears officers involved in fatal exchange of gunfire caught on bodycam footage

By Alex Arsenych

Updated

Published

GRAPHIC WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. Body camera footage appears to show the moments leading up to when Toronto police shot a 16-year-old boy.


















