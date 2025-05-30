ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario wants to study building a 401 tunnel, but one expert says there’s a much simpler fix than that

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Doug Ford's government plans to study the idea of digging a tunnel under Highway 401. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese + THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young (CTV News file photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.